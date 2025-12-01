President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that the security and welfare of all Nigerians remain central to his administration’s agenda. The President made the remarks on Sunday in Lokoja during the 10th Memorial Anniversary of the late Kogi State Governor, Prince Abubakar Audu. Represented at the event...

The President made the remarks on Sunday in Lokoja during the 10th Memorial Anniversary of the late Kogi State Governor, Prince Abubakar Audu.

Represented at the event by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Tinubu highlighted that his government has implemented multiple measures aimed at safeguarding citizens and improving their well-being.

He noted that the recent declaration of a state of emergency on national security reflects the administration’s serious commitment to addressing the country’s security challenges.

“It is not a mere proclamation. It is a declaration of war against all forms of insecurity.

“As part of this, we have immediately begun the process of expanding the capacity of our armed forces and security agencies in numbers, in advanced weaponry and intelligence capabilities,” he said.

The President emphasised that portraying Nigeria as a religiously intolerant country is a serious misrepresentation of the facts.

“We are actively presenting the true picture of Nigeria to the world.

“A nation where people of different faiths live, walk and pray side by side in peace.

“We will not relent until the world sees us for who we truly are,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu stated that his administration has stepped up initiatives to modernize the livestock sector, empower youths, and expand infrastructure, aiming to deliver the dividends of democracy and stimulate economic growth.

“We are moving beyond old age practices that have too often led to conflict. We are launching a comprehensive initiative to modernise the livestock industry.

“The initiative includes the creation of large-scale managing schemes, improved animal husbandry of the livestock value chain into our national economy,” he said .

He said the initiatives were designed to create prosperity, jobs, ensure food security and foster lasting peace.

“Through our social investment programs, we are placing the Nigerian people at the center of our governance..

“We are scaling up interventions to provide direct support to the most vulnerable, funding and nurturing our small and medium enterprises, our youth with the skills to compete and thrive in the global economy.

“We are undertaking an unprecedented expansion of our national infrastructure, from modernising our roads and rail networks to enhancing our power infrastructure,” Tinubu said.