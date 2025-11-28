The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says Nigeria is prepared to address the security challenges bedeviling the country. The minister said this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command and the Federal Fire Service command, Wuse ...

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo says Nigeria is prepared to address the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The minister said this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command and the Federal Fire Service command, Wuse Zone 3 station on Thursday.

Tunji-Ojo during the surveillance operation said that President Bola Tinubu had given a marching order to ensure the agencies under the ministry were in the right perspective for optimum and perfect delivery of service.

“The president is putting all hands on deck to make sure that we have a safe Nigeria and of course, the issue of safety and security of a nation is a work in progress and of course, we are doing a lot and I think the NSCDC has a major role to play,” he reiterated.

While inspecting the ongoing construction of the NSCDC FCT command training ground, Tunji-Ojo said that the corps alongside sister agencies are taking proactive steps to ensure the preparedness of personnel in combating insecurity.

“Paramilitary service is about constant and effective training and capacity building and the NSCDC has a major role to play.

“The FCT command seems to be up and doing and I am happy with the training center and you can only give what you have.

“I am here to see their preparedness and if they are forward thinking and with what we have seen with the training facility they are building here to train the arms guard; it means they are forward thinking and are preparing for the future that will eventually come.

“ We must keep training, retraining and investing in training so that these gallant officers can continue to give their best to Nigeria,” the minister said.

The minister assured that the ministry under the leadership of President Tinubu will continue to render its support to Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies.

“The president has given us all the support. So it is my responsibility as the minister under the leadership of Mr President to give all the support and that’s why I am here,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo charged paramilitary officers and men to discharge their responsibilities effectively, efficiently and with utmost respect for fundamental rights.

“Security is life, we are relying on them and Mr President is trusting them to deliver on the issue of internal security and the protection of critical national assets.

“We believe that they will deliver on this and we all will be proud of Nigeria and be able to call this great country a home,” the ministry head said.

He said that the ministry will continue to conduct unscheduled on-the-spot assessment of paramilitary commands across the country.

“We want to see things the way they are. To see the sort of service that Nigerians are getting cut across all our agencies basically, because like what I always say, a good service is not good enough for Nigerians but only best of services,” he stated.

The ministry head however expressed displeasure over the state of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) Wuse station, Abuja.

“I have expressed my views on what things I am not too comfortable with and those issues, I will take them up with the FFS Controller General.

“And these are issues that must never happen again. The fire service is a rescue service agency and a rescue service agency is meant to be prepared for emergency at all times.

“Those issues are not issues I want to discuss at the moment but they are issues that we will take up and make sure that those things are corrected and we do not have repetition of such issues,” he assured.