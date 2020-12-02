Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, says security challenges are beyond the Nigerian military.

Fayemi was quoted in a statement on Wednesday as saying this during his visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to condole with the government and people of Borno over an attack by the Boko Haram insurgents, where over 40 farmers were slaughtered.

The statement was titled, ‘Governors Forum: Security challenges are beyond military’.

He was accompanied by the Governor of Sokoto and the Vice Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, and that of Niger State, Abubakar Bello.

Fayemi said soldiers are overwhelmed and needed support to tackle the security challenges affecting many parts of the country – insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

He said, “But what happened in the last three days is by far beyond any imagination, it was a massacre and it was one that none of us could come to terms easily with.

“The reality we can all say, and I personally as a security scholar, the reality I can see is that our military is overwhelmed.

Our military is no longer in a position to single-handedly tackle this menace effectively.

“It is not a criticism of our military, if one were to suggest a coalition beyond that will even include our neighbouring countries, who are probably more experienced in fighting an asymmetrical war.

It will not be a loss of our pride as a country.”

The governor also said governors are frustrated with the level of insecurity in the country.

“This is not a visit to gratify ourselves, no, it is an expression of our own frustration.

“We can’t bring back the people we have lost in the last couple of days, but if we do not take the necessary steps the entire nation will be consumed by this insurgency,” Fayemi added.

Zulum said, “We need to address the underlying causes of the insurgency while appreciating the effort of the federal government in implementing some policies that are geared towards addressing poverty in the entire nation, Borno State deserve more.”