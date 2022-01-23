SDP suspends National Chairman, Secretary for alleged abuse of party’s constitution

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Ogunloye, has been suspended by the party’s National Executive Committee for alleged constitutional infractions.

This was revealed in a statement signed on Saturday in Abuja by the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Adul Isaq, who also stated that the party’s National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, had been suspended for the same reason.

According to the statement, Isaq will serve as the party’s interim National Chairman, while Simon Adesina will serve as National Secretary, till the outcome of the party’s convention, which will take place from April 27 to 29, 2022.

The communique reads: “The NEC observed the wanton disregard to the provisions of the SDP constitution especially Article 12.5 (iv) 12.2.2 (viii) and Article 9.4 to suspend some officers from the party.

“The NEC considered the various abuses of the constitution by the following under-listed officers and there agreed by majority to suspend Shehu Gabam and Dr Olu Ogunloye.

“The NEC noted the urgency to put in place all that is required for a befitting party convention and therefore resolves; that the national convention of the Social Democratic Party is fixed for April 27 to 29 with arrival being Wednesday April 27, 2022.”

