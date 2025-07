A major crisis has erupted in the Social Democratic Party as loyalists of the National Secretary accuse the National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, of corruption....

In an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee, a faction led by Deputy National Secretary Ibrahim Biu is seeking to address the growing tensions and internal disputes rocking the party.

The development has plunged the SDP into disarray, with deepening divisions and increasing factionalisation among its top leadership.