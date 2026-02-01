Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised scores of bandits during an intelligence-led raid at the camp of notorious insurgent leader Gwaska Dan Karmi after a fierce gun battle. In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 8 D...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised scores of bandits during an intelligence-led raid at the camp of notorious insurgent leader Gwaska Dan Karmi after a fierce gun battle.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 8 Division Nigerian Army, the raid was carried out by troops attached to the Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma.

According to the statement, the operation was triggered by credible intelligence revealing that over 100 bandits had gathered at the camp to coordinate large-scale attacks on local communities and military supply lines.

The statement reads, “Following days of intensive surveillance, ground troops supported by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) intercepted the bandits on January 31, 2026.

“A fierce firefight ensued as the terrorists attempted a flanking and encirclement manoeuvre. However, they were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops.”

The statement added, “While many bandits were eliminated, others fled with gunshot wounds. The Camp was set ablaze before the troops withdrew. The NAF component is currently conducting interdiction missions to intercept the fleeing remnants, while ground troops maintain dominance over the area.”

The statement further added that some gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the fierce encounter and one combat enabler vehicle was hit by the enemy’s Rocket Propelled Gun, which caught fire.

“The Nigerian Army honours fallen soldiers’ sacrifice and remains determined in its mission. Combat efficiency remains high as troops continue to dismantle bandit networks and disrupt their supply chains across the region,” the statement concluded.