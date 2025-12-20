The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has voiced confidence that the recently introduced drug testing policy in schools will massively reduce the appetite for illicit drug use among young people, particularly those seeking admission into tertiary institutions. This was made known by the C...

This was made known by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), during a courtesy visit by the Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University, Professor Sunday Paul Bako, at the agency’s headquarters.

Professor Bako led a delegation of senior university officials to explore areas of collaboration with the NDLEA in combating substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking within academic communities. According to the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Marwa welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to partnering with the university to advance drug abuse prevention efforts.

“We’re glad to work and partner with you, your university and the Taraba State Government on this matter, and it’s a good thing that what you’re doing aligns with the new national policy for tertiary institutions that includes compulsory and random drug integrity tests for students.

“This initiative is a joint effort between the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to combat substance abuse among young people in schools across the country.

“At the NDLEA, we have been pushing for this, and we’re happy we have a dependable partner in the Minister of Education and members of his team who worked with us and supported us on this.

“This is not in any way punitive, but a strategic push that will largely discourage our youths from going into substance abuse because they know at every stage of their education, they will face compulsory drug tests.

“We are fully prepared to work with all schools to ensure the success of this great initiative that will make a positive impact on youth development, security and national productivity in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” Marwa said.

In his remarks, Prof Bako commended the Marwa leadership of NDLEA for its professionalism, openness and collaborative spirit, which has earned the Agency national and international accolades.

“We are particularly pleased to visit at a time when your excellent and unwavering commitment to the fight against drugs and illicit substances abuse/trafficking earns you another five years of tenure renewal. Your relentless efforts in combating substance abuse have contributed significantly to protecting our youths and preserving the future of our nation,” the VC said.

He emphasised that his visit was borne out of his concern about the challenge of drug and substance abuse among young people, which poses a serious threat to academic excellence, moral values, and national development.

He stressed that the visit seeks to strengthen the relationship between the University and NAFDAC, which started way back on August 22, 2024, during the inauguration of the Directorate of Narcotics and Drug Abuse Prohibition and the launch of WADA by the NDLEA Taraba State command, as well as the TSU Drug Free Club patrons/officials.

“We firmly believe that effective drug control and prevention require a multi-sectoral approach involving law enforcement agencies, academic institutions, and the wider society,” he said.

The VC stressed that the University was eager to partner with the agency in areas such as collaborative research on drug abuse and substance use disorders, policy-oriented studies, public enlightenment and sensitisation programmes, capacity-building training, student internship opportunities, and community outreach initiatives.

“Partnership with the NDLEA will further strengthen our institutional policies and programmes in this critical area”, he stated.