Saudi Arabia has officially confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, signalling the start of the Islamic fasting period for Muslims in the Kingdom and several other countries.

According to Haramain, a Saudi-based media platform, the successful moon sighting means that Ramadan 1447 AH will commence on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Announcing the development on Tuesday, Haramain said, “The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. ‎Therefore, Ramadhān 1447 will begin tonight.

“‎May Allāh ﷻ accept our siyām, qiyām & acts of worship, and may He grant us the ability to utilise the precious moments of this Blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him. Aameen.”

The confirmation was also echoed by the official Saudi Press Agency, which posted on X that Wednesday would mark the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Several Gulf countries, including Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, followed suit with similar announcements, aligning their observance of Ramadan with Saudi Arabia.

In Nigeria, however, Muslims are expected to await an official declaration from the Sultan of Sokoto and Amirul Mumineen, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, before the commencement of fasting in the country.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as the holiest period in Islam, during which Muslims observe fasting from dawn to sunset and engage in increased prayers, charity and acts of devotion.