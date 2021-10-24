Breaking News

Saudi Arabia: Buhari departs Abuja Monday for Investment Summit in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia: Buhari departs Abuja Monday for Investment Summit in Riyadh

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja tomorrow,  Monday for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The President will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, Captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe, according to Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President in a statement released on Sunday.

The three-day event, with the theme, INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

President Buhari will perform the lesser Hajj in Madina & Makka before returning to the country on Friday.

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno, Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa”, the statement added.

Some participants from the private sector include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi , Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Osinbajo tasks governors to protect citizens, avoid divisive statements

TVCN
Jun 21, 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the thirty six Governors of the federation to see it as…

APC-LOGO-TVC

Ondo APC youths demand fresh guber primary

TVCN
Sep 27, 2016

Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the (more…)

Nigerian players target title at ITTF tourney

TVCN
Dec 1, 2016

Nigeria’s table tennis male team will face familiar foes Egypt in the first round of the team event…

Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, loses 75 year old Sister, Maryam Maikano

Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, loses 75 year old Sister, Maryam Maikano

TVCN
Jul 22, 2021

Death has occurred of Hajiya Maryam Idris Abdullahi Maikano, elder sister to the Deputy Speaker, House…

TVC News Special Reports

Jet misfire: Buhari cancels FEC meeting, sends govt officials to Borno

18 Jan 2017 4.21 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled…

Continue reading

Let Buhari be, Tinubu tells critics

08 May 2017 1.17 am

The national leader of the All Progressives…

Continue reading

Democracy Day: Abiola’s family commends Buhari’s recognition of June 12

12 Jun 2019 8.22 pm

The declaration of June 12 as Democracy…

Continue reading