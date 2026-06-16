Saudi Arabia has commenced preparations for the annual replacement of the Holy Kaaba’s Kiswa, the black silk covering that adorns Islam’s most sacred site in Makkah. It is part of a longstanding tradition symbolizing the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques. The process is being coordinated by the…...

Saudi Arabia has commenced preparations for the annual replacement of the Holy Kaaba’s Kiswa, the black silk covering that adorns Islam’s most sacred site in Makkah.

It is part of a longstanding tradition symbolizing the Kingdom’s commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques.

The process is being coordinated by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque through the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa.

Preparatory activities include the removal of gold-embroidered ornaments, decorative elements, lamps, and other embellishments attached to the current Kiswa, as well as lowering the curtain covering the Kaaba’s door.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the new Kiswa is being transported from the King Abdulaziz Complex to the Grand Mosque under a carefully coordinated operational framework that meets international standards. A specialized team of Saudi experts is overseeing the replacement exercise, including the removal of the existing covering and installation of the new one.

The production of the new Kiswa involves the use of high-quality materials, including 825 kilograms of natural silk, 47 rolls of black silk for the outer covering, and 400 kilograms of raw cotton for the inner lining. Additionally, 60 kilograms of pure silver and 120 kilograms of gold-plated silver are used in the intricate embroidery of Quranic verses and decorative motifs.

Before production, all materials undergo rigorous laboratory testing to ensure they meet strict quality standards and can withstand varying climatic conditions. During the manufacturing process, Quranic verses and Islamic designs are printed onto the fabric before being embroidered with gold and silver threads using advanced techniques.

Saudi craftsmen continue to play a vital role in preserving the heritage and artistic excellence of the Kiswa. Hand weaving remains an essential aspect of producing specialized decorative pieces that require exceptional precision and craftsmanship.

Following the completion of dyeing, weaving, testing, printing, embroidery, hand weaving, and assembly, the various components are brought together to form the complete Kiswa before it is installed on the Holy Kaaba.

The seven-stage production process reflects a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology, ensuring that the Kiswa remains a masterpiece befitting the sanctity of the Holy Kaaba and the Grand Mosque.

For over a century, the annual replacement of the Kiswa has served as a powerful symbol of Saudi Arabia’s dedication to preserving Islamic heritage and providing care for the Two Holy Mosques. The Kingdom continues to rely on local expertise and advanced technologies to maintain this revered Islamic tradition.