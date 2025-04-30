The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced a series of severe punishments for individuals who break legislation requiring a permit to conduct Hajj, as well as those who help in such infractions.

Those who facilitate visit visas or offer accommodation or transportation to people overstaying their visas in order to conduct Hajj unlawfully shall face a maximum fine of SR100,000.

The following sanctions will apply to violators between Dhul Qaida 1 (April 29) and Dhul Hijja14 (June 10):

Individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without permit will face a maximum fine of SR20,000.

The same penalty applies to holders of all types of visit visas who attempt to enter or remain in Mecca city and the holy sites during the specified period.

A maximum fine of SR100,000 will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for individuals intending to perform Hajj without a permit, or who enables them to enter or stay in Mecca and the holy sites during the specified period.

The fine will multiply according to the number of individuals involved.

The same SR100,000 penalty will apply to those who transport, shelter, conceal, or otherwise assist visit visa holders attempting to access Mecca illegally.

This includes providing accommodation in hotels, apartments, private residences, shelters, or designated pilgrim housing sites. Fines will multiply be based on the number of individuals assisted.

Residents or overstayers who infiltrate into Mecca to perform Hajj without a permit will be deported to their countries and banned from re-entering the Kingdom for a period of 10 years.

The relevant court will be requested to confiscate any land vehicle used to transport visit visa holders to Mecca and the holy sites during the specified period, provided the vehicle is owned by the transporter, facilitator, or any accomplice.