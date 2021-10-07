SARS is gone for good, it will not resurrect under guise- IGP

The Nigeria Police Force says it attention has been drawn to a fake news story circulating online and offline that claims the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the re-establishment of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

A statement released by the force’s public relations officer, Frank Mba on Thursday said that there are no plans to resurrect the defunct SARS. SARS is no longer a threat and will not resurface under any form.

“SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever”.

According to the IGP, the Force has subsequently restructured its operational organization to fill the void left by SARS’ demise. Currently, the Force’s leadership is concentrating its efforts on furthering police reforms and leaving Nigerians with a police force that is more effective, efficient, technology-driven, compassionate, and Rule of Law-compliant.

The IGP called on members of the public to disregard the report which is absolutely false and deliberately intended to disinform and misinform members of the public.