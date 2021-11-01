Sanwo-Olu unveils 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta, seeks support from corporate organisations, Lagosians

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged corporate organisations and Lagosians to work with the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to plan the 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta, which will take place in December.

He stated that the collaboration between the government, corporate organizations, and individuals will boost the state’s economy and generate revenue for organizations that participate in the Greater Lagos Fiesta.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, spoke at the 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta Activation Ceremony at Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island on Friday, saying that government cannot do it alone and that the state needs partnerships with organisations and individuals to grow and develop the tourism, arts, and culture sectors.

According to Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the Greater Lagos Fiesta, which has gone through various stages and nomenclature since its inception years ago, serves as the end-of-year entertainment event that most Lagosians, Nigerians, and people from all over the world look forward to as the year comes to a close.

The Commissioner stated that her ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and the Lagos Safety Commission to ensure that all health and safety protocols are implemented during the fiesta, and that the public should get their COVID-19 vaccination because the Ministry will only allow vaccinated people into the venue of Greater Lagos Fiesta events.

The Commissioner urged private businesses and individuals to take advantage of the Greater Lagos Fiesta’s numerous opportunities and participate in the 31-day calendar event.

According to her, some of the programmes highlighted for the Greater Lagos Fiesta are cultural performances and opening concert, cycling competition, fashion show, food festival and opening ceremony of Souk Village, Lagos Marina Day and Greater Lagos Concert – five days back to back concert in all the five divisions of the State.

She stated that arrays of A Artistes, Music Icons, Artistes, best of Comedy, DJs, Dance Performance, Talent Hunt, and others would take part in the concert to demonstrate that Lagos is the center of entertainment in Africa and that ‘Lagos truly Rocks.’

Speaking at the event, Hon. Solomon Bonu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, said the Greater Lagos Fiesta reflects Governor Babajide Sanwo-passion Olu’s for tourism, arts, and culture in Lagos State.

He said the fiesta will pay attention to indigenous culture and give it a prime place in the Greater Lagos Fiesta, adding that the fiesta will attract more visitors to Lagos.

The Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions, Mr. Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said the Greater Lagos Fiesta over the years served as the unifying platform to promote entertainment, commerce, arts and culture among the people of Lagos State.