Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for Coronavirus, following his exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

He is currently undergoing treatment for the virus.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.

“Following the governor’s exposure to a confirmed case, PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID,” Professor Abayomi said in a statement.

The health commissioner said governor Sanwo-Olu is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

Advertisement

The statement read in part: “Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.”

Professor Abatyomi said the state is currently seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters areas. He urged all residents and visitors to strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.

He warned that the festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if residents are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travelers and the festive season celebrations.

Professor Abayomi insists that all inbound travelers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a prebooked test on day 7 of arrival in Nigeria.”

The Health Commissioner urged Lagos residents and Nigerians at large to join him in praying and wishing the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response, Babajide Sanwo-olu a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible.