Governor of Lagos state and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress National Campaign Council for the Ondo Governorship Election has solicited support for the APC and its candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu made the call in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Sanwoolu joined the campaign train of his Ondo state counterpart, who is seeking re-election to drum up support for the All Progressives Congress in Okitipupa Local Government area.

Their first port of call was the headquarters of the local government to meet with the traditional rulers of the area.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the APC in Ondo State had performed creditably well to defeat all the other candidates.

From there, the campaign train moved to the venue for the rally which was well attended. It was indeed a demonstration of the people of Okitipupa-s love for the APC flagbearer.

The candidate assured the people that he will continue to work for the development of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the APC government is planning to link Lagos to Ondo, through the coastal area of the state. This, he said, would ease traffic bottlenecks on the Lagos-Ore-Benin road.

He noted that Governor Akeredolu would not relent in his efforts to transform the state, but would rather improve on his achievements.

Govenor Akeredolu assured the people that he would continue to work for the development of the state if re-elected.

The govenor’s campaign team moves to other senatorial districts of the state in the days ahead.