Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress at his ward in Okepopo area of Lagos Island.

The exercise which officially commenced today is aimed at updating the data of existing APC members and enroll new members.

President Muhammadu Buhari had during his visit to Daura where he also participated in the exercise, urged members of the All Progressives Congress and other Nigerians to actively participate in civic responsibilities.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan had last week revalidated their membership of the party at their respective wards.