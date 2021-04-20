Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has met with visiting lawyers from the Ikeja, Epe, Badagry and Ikorodu branches of the Nigerian Bar Association.

The head of service Hakeem muri Okunola, Lagos Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo and the Special Adviser to the governor on housing, toke Benson-Awoyinka were also present at the meeting, which was directed by the NBA President. Olumide Akpata, to push for financial autonomy of the Judiciary.

According to the AG, the state government has already met twice with the striking Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, over their demands that the governor implements the constitutional provisions on the matter.

But Mr Onigbanjo noted that the state’s Judiciary is already enjoying independence, as it always submits it’s budget to the state House of assembly through the chief registrar of the Judiciary, just like the other arms of government.

He added that JUSUN’s leadership in state at their interactions revealed that the strike in the state is in solidarity with the nation’s industrial action

According to him, the state government is awaiting feedback from JUSUN who have just returned from Abuja where they went to meet with the. National executives in the hope of calling off the strike in the state soon

In their response, the NBA chairmen lauded the state government for it’s efforts and called for more dialogue with the parties concerned in the interest of justice for court users as the courts remain shut since April 6.