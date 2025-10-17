Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched the Omi Eko Project, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming water transportation in the state through the introduction of 70 electric ferries, the upgrading of jetties, and the modernisation of waterways infrastructure....

Speaking at the launch, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the project as “a bold statement that Lagos will lead Africa in building a sustainable, connected, forward-thinking water transportation ecosystem.”

He said the initiative aligns with the state’s THEMES Plus Agenda and builds on recent milestones such as the establishment of Africa’s first Waterways Monitoring and Data Centre, the expansion of ferry fleets, and enhanced waterways security.

“Omi Eko is a comprehensive, future-oriented blueprint for sustainable mobility in Lagos. It merges technology, promotes environmental stewardship, and transforms our waterways into corridors of opportunity. As we say in Yoruba, Omi ni iye—water is life, water is connectivity, water is the soul of Lagos,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the ₦410 million project was made possible through collaboration between the government, development partners, private investors, and the people of Lagos. He acknowledged the roles of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron in fostering partnerships that support innovation and sustainable growth.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, described the Omi Eko Project as “innovation in motion,” explaining that it integrates seamlessly with Lagos’ multimodal transport policy linking roads, rails, and waterways.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Blue Economy, Mr Damilola Emmanuel, said 20 jetties and terminals will be upgraded, 15 waterways dredged, and new opportunities created through the Vessel Industry Transition Programme to support the informal transport sector.

He added that water transport would complement the state’s road and rail systems to deliver a fully integrated and sustainable transportation network.