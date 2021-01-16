Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the extension of work from home order for Civil Servants on Grade Level 14 and below from Monday January 18 to February 1.

A circular by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Olkunola, s tated that decision was taken by the Governor to successfully curtail the spread of the #C OVID19 in the State.

Civil servants on grade level 14 and below were directed by governor Sanwo-Olu last December to work from home in a bid to curtail the spread of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.