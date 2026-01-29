The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has defended its enforcement of the ban on sachet alcohol, clarifying that its actions are directed at halting the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small-volume PET bottles, rather than shutt...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has defended its enforcement of the ban on sachet alcohol, clarifying that its actions are directed at halting the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small-volume PET bottles, rather than shutting down the entire manufacturing company.In a Thursday statement signed by the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the agency disclosed that it has resumed the enforcement ban in line with the resolution of the Senate and the Agency’s public health mandate.

Adeyeye said, “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has resumed enforcement of the ban on the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small-volume PET or glass bottles below 200ml, in line with a resolution of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Agency’s public health mandate.”

According to the statement, the enforcement, supported by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, is aimed at reducing the harmful use of alcohol, particularly among children, adolescents, and young adults, stressing that the widespread availability, low cost, and ease of concealment of alcohol in sachets and small containers have contributed to underage access, misuse, and addiction, with associated social consequences including road accidents, school dropouts, and other social vices.

NAFDAC clarifies that this action does not involve the closure of any alcohol-producing company.

She added, “The restriction applies strictly to two packaging categories: spirit drinks in sachets and in PET or glass bottles below 200ml. Alcoholic beverages packaged in larger volumes remain approved for production and sale in Nigeria.

“The Agency recalled that in December 2018, it entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with industry stakeholders to phase out sachet and small-volume alcohol packaging, initially by January 31, 2024.

“This moratorium was later extended to December 2025 to allow manufacturers exhaust existing stock and reconfigure production lines. The current enforcement aligns with that agreement and with Nigeria’s commitment to the World Health Assembly Global Strategy to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol.”

Adeyeye further explained that “This ban is not punitive; it is protective. It is designed to safeguard children and young people from easy access to alcohol and the long-term consequences of misuse. The health of Nigerians, especially the younger population, must take priority.”

Adeyeye called on all stakeholders to comply fully, emphasising that no further extensions beyond December 2025 will be granted.