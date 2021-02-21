Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Youth Development, Okiemute Sowho, also known as Daddy K has been reportedly shot dead by Gunmen suspected to be assassins in Sapele, Delta State.

Reports say Mr. Sowho was killed on Saturday evening, along Crudas axis by Akintola Road, Sapele, Delta State.

It was gathered that he was shot by his assailants at a close range before fleeing the scene in their white Venza car.

Another source disclosed that the deceased had gone to inspect a building along Akintola road near Solodem Plaza in the timber town when his assailants surfaced and shot him.

He was quickly rushed to a private hospital where doctors confirmed him dead on arrival while his remains have been deposited in a mortuary.

Mr. Sowho was a former Councillorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ward 3 in Sapele Local Government Area.

He was a staunch supporter of Governor Okowa and was said to have just recently paid the bride price of his second wife who is currently pregnant with his child.

He was appointed the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, a position he held until his death late Saturday.

Acting State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

He stated that; “it’s true that we have a report that aide to the Governor was killed; however, we are yet to get details.”