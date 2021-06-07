Southwest Governors have ordered all Commanders of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, to begin joint operations to combat insecurity in the region.

The Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum and the governor of Ondo state, Mr. Akeredolu, said this in a statement on Sunday in response to the attack in Oyo state’s Igangan community.

The statement titled “Igangan Provocative Onslaught One Too Many.”

Akeredolu said “We have just received with rude shock premeditated attack on our people at Igangan, Ibarapa, Oyo State, in the early hours of today(Sunday)

“This cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned loss of lives and property on a large scale. It is horrendous, callous, and highly provocative.

“All well-meaning Nigerians must condemn, in the strongest term possible, this latest assault on decency and communal harmony.

“While we will encourage the security agencies to get to the root of this latest act of provocation, we have directed the Commanders of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders in the South West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region immediately.