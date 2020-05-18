South Korean football club FC Seoul, has apologised for inadvertently using sex dolls instead of fashion mannequins to fill seats during a K League match at their empty stadium on Sunday.

Seoul’s match against Gwangju was being played without spectators due to ongoing measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the dolls had been dressed in the club’s kit while others were holding placards supporting the team.

Fans watching the match on television immediately took to social media to raise doubts about the inflatable spectators.

The club issued a statement on Monday saying its supplier had told them the dolls were not “adult products” but apologised for failing to check.

“We wanted to bring some fun elements to the no-fans game and give the message that we can overcome this difficult period.

“We had confirmed that the mannequins were made as if they were real but had nothing to do with adult products.

“But the problem was we failed to make detailed checks, which is our fault without a doubt.” it said