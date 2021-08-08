The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB says its Monday’s sit-at-home order remains sacrosanct.

According to IPOB’s Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, the entire South East will be shut down every Monday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting tomorrow, August 9, 2021, until their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was allegedly kidnapped in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria for trial, is released by the Nigerian government.

The demonstration, he claims, would be peaceful but firm, as everyone is instructed to remain indoors in complete compliance.

The proscribed group directs that all markets, schools, motor parks, airports, and public places in the region should shut down from morning to evening every Monday.

Noting the economic ramifications of their action, IPOB stated that they are compelled to do so in order for the world to know that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is not alone in the struggle for Biafra autonomy.

Advertisement

The group however, called for his immediate release by the Department of State Security DSS for the seek of peace.

They urged all residents and visitors in the area to obey the order in order to avoid a clash or intimidation by the evil Nigerian security agents.