The Presidency has reassured leaders in the South East geopolitical zone of the federal government’s commitment to implementing lasting police reforms.

Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari said this at an emergency meeting with leaders of the zone in Enugu on Saturday.



The high powered delegation of the federal government included minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the State Security Service.

At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi requested joint operations into all forests in the south east to flush out bandits and kidnappers operating under the cover of cattle rearers.