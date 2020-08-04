Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has been recognized for his outstanding performances last season for his club, Rangers of Scotland.

The midfielder won two of his club’s End of the Season awards for the 2019/2020 football season.

Joe Aribo was voted the Young Player of the year and also bagged the best goal of the season award.

The Nigerian saw off competition from Niko Katic, Ryan Kent, George Edmundson and Ianis Hagi to win the Young player gong, while three of his strikes were in the running for the best goal award.

Joe Aribo who joined Rangers from Chalton Athletic last summer scored 9 goals and supplied 8 assists in 48 matches in what was an impressive debut season in Scotland.