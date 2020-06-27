Wigan Athletic have signed Nigerian defender, Leon Balogun on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion

Balogun joined Wigan on loan in January, playing six times before matches were halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He has impressed at Wigan helping the club to four clean sheets in six championship matches, moving them out of the relegation zone.

Albion boss Graham Potter said, “Leon has always been extremely professional and good to work with during my time at the club, but he was finding it hard to get the game time he would have liked.

“So the loan move to Wigan seemed to be a good move for everyone involved, and he has made a really positive impact there.

“We would like to thank him for his contribution over the last couple of years and we wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career.”