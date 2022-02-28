Russia’s anti-war protests enter fourth day, 6,000 people arrested

Since the Kremlin launched an invasion of Ukraine, Russian police have jailed a total of 5,794 people for taking part in unofficial anti-war protests around the nation, according to independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

Large demonstrations in Russia need protesters to apply for a permission, which must be submitted at least 15 days but no less than 10 days prior to the event. Those who protest without a permit face steep fines and, in some cases, prison time. Individuals are allowed to do “single pickets,” which are solo protests, however it is not uncommon for them to be detained.

Russia’s Investigative Committee warned on Thursday that taking part in any anti-war protest is unlawful. Offenses might also be recorded on participants’ criminal records, which would “leave a mark on the person’s future,” according to the document.