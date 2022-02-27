Russian Forces Enter Kharkiv, Street Fighting Underway

The Russian Aggression Against Ukraine Continues into its fourth day with Russian Forces now in Kharkiv, the second largest City in Ukraine.

Street to Street fighting are now taking place according to reports from the Centre of the City.

Russia has also proposed peace Talks in the Belarussian Capital of Minsk which has swiftly been rejected by Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government says it is not opposed to Peace talks but not in the Belarussian Capital one of the locations from which it was attacked by Russia.

British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, in her reaction says Ukraine cannot negotiate with a gun to the head.

She calls for the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine before any such talks which she described as an attempt to deflect the situation can start start.