The first official visit by a member of Syria’s new government since former president Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in a rebel offensive last year, despite Moscow’s longstanding support, took place Thursday when Russia’s top diplomat met with his Syrian counterpart in Moscow. Syri...

The first official visit by a member of Syria’s new government since former president Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in a rebel offensive last year, despite Moscow’s longstanding support, took place Thursday when Russia’s top diplomat met with his Syrian counterpart in Moscow.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani sought Russia’s support during talks in Moscow, where Assad is said to have fled after being deposed in a lightning offensive by rebels last year.

It was the first visit by a high-ranking Syrian official to Russia, Assad’s former staunch ally, since his overthrow.

Russia’s naval base in Tartus and its air base at Hmeimim – both on Syria’s Mediterranean coast – are Moscow’s only official military outposts outside the former Soviet Union.

Moscow made extensive use of the bases during its 2015 intervention in the civil war on Assad’s side, which included heavy air bombardment of rebel-held territory.

It was unclear whether the new Islamist government would allow Moscow to maintain its outposts in the country.

Lavrov stated that Moscow was prepared to assist Syria in rebuilding after more than a decade of devastating conflict and would review “agreements and contracts concluded under different conditions.”

This was echoed by his Syrian counterpart, who said a review of the agreements was needed to understand whether they were “serving the needs of the Syrian people”.

Neither of the ministers mentioned whether the military bases lease, which lasts till 2066, was under discussion.

Syria needs “friends and partners” on its transition path, al-Shaibani told a press conference after the talks.

Lavrov said Russia’s historic support for Syria “doesn’t depend on the political situation or changes of government”.