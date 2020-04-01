The press freedom NGO, Reporters Without Borders, is launching a tool for monitoring an unprecedented global crisis called “Tracker 19”.

The launch is in reference not only to Covid-19 but also article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The project aims to evaluate the pandemic’s impacts on journalism and also to document state censorship and deliberate disinformation and their impact on the right to reliable news and information.

A statement by the Head of Africa Desk of the Non governmental body, Arnaud Froger, says the project will also make recommendations on how to defend journalism.