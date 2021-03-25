A Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet has crashed in Cornwall.

The aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron crashed during a flight from RNAS Culdrose.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the crash and said two pilots on board managed to eject safely.

It added that it is still gathering information on what happened.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said: ‘Two pilots are being checked by medics after ejecting from a Royal Navy Hawk aircraft from 736 Naval Air Squadron during a flight from RNAS Culdrose.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for Cornwall Air Ambulance said the injuries of the pilots are not life-threatening.

Devon & Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services are currently in the St Martins area of Helston following reports of a plane crash. Public are asked to avoid the area whilst first responders attend the scene.”

RNAS Culdrose, in Helston, is one of the largest helicopter bases in the UK.