Rotary Club Isheri North organises first annual business fair

The Rotary Club Isheri North has organised its first annual business fair in its host community to bring local businesses together within the community for the growth of indigenous businesses.

The fair which brought about exhibition from different business owners within the Isheri local government and neighboring communities is coming after the rotary club became chartered in the first quarter of 2021.

The trade fair is conceptualized to induce and attract investment within the community which is expected to bridge the gap of unemployment in the community, create jobs and train skills.

Projections are that more international investment will begin to come into the Isheri local government as the fair is expected to grow bigger.