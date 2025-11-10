Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has praised Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka, calling him “probably the signing of the season” following the Black Cats’ impressive start to the Premier League campaign. According to BBC Sport on Monday, Sunderland, returning to the top ...

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has praised Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka, calling him “probably the signing of the season” following the Black Cats’ impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

According to BBC Sport on Monday, Sunderland, returning to the top flight this season, currently sit fourth in the league table after 11 games, accumulating 19 points—well on their way to achieving their main goal of avoiding relegation.

Xhaka, a former Arsenal midfielder, has been instrumental in Sunderland’s strong performance, bringing both experience and leadership to the squad.

The 33-year-old joined Sunderland this summer from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of £13 million, as part of several signings aimed at strengthening the squad after their promotion from the Championship.

Read Also Carragher Names Granit Xhaka Premier League Signing of the Season

READ ALSO: Carragher Names Granit Xhaka Premier League Signing of the Season

Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show: “Coming back to the Premier League, you wonder if he can do it. Obviously, with a promoted team as well coming up, what impact could he have?

“But he’s probably been the signing of the season. He has been brilliant. When he had the situation with Arsenal, when he fell out with the fans, it showed his character to go and play for Arsenal again. To get through that and then go and perform for Arsenal, and then at Leverkusen to be part of a team to beat Bayern Munich to the title for the first time in over 10 years, has shown what a good player he is.

“Sunderland have got a very young squad as well. He’d almost be like a father figure, and he’ll be a big help for the coach as well to be the in-between man as captain.

“And they made a lot of signings in the summer, he’ll be a massive help for the manager and with them players, for sure, using his experience,” he added.