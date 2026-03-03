Reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo has departed Saudi Arabia for Madrid are inaccurate, according to respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano. Taking to his official X account, Romano addressed the rumours directly, writing, “Reports in international media about Cristiano Ronaldo leavi...

Reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo has departed Saudi Arabia for Madrid are inaccurate, according to respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to his official X account, Romano addressed the rumours directly, writing, “Reports in international media about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Saudi Arabia with his family are wide of the mark.”

“It’s fake news as Cristiano is now receiving treatment at the Al Nassr training ground after issues in the last game. Cristiano has not left Saudi Arabia to return to Madrid.”

The claims surfaced amid rising tensions in the Middle East, with several social media posts and media outlets alleging that the 41-year-old had flown out of Riyadh with his family aboard his private jet for security reasons.

The unverified reports quickly gained traction, sparking widespread discussion among supporters.

However, Romano’s clarification confirms that the Al Nassr captain remains in Saudi Arabia and is currently undergoing treatment following a recent match-related issue.

Ronaldo continues to stay in Riyadh with no alteration to his professional commitments, as he focuses on recovery and upcoming fixtures with his club.