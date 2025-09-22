His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has penned a heartfelt message to the first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing her as “a role model who has exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership to the service of ...

His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Engineer Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has penned a heartfelt message to the first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, describing her as “a role model who has exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership to the service of the nation”.

Alaafin, in a congratulatory message signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, made available to TVC, stated that Tinubu’s skill, experience, intelligence, and integrity, coupled with honesty, godliness, trustworthiness and and reliability at 65, are all combined to be the driving force enabling her to achieve her goals so far.

Alaafin stressed the first lady’s commitment to sincerity, saying, ”wife of the President captures the essence of truth, displays sincerity, candour and practices what she preaches. She makes decisions and accepts responsibility for her actions and her words.

“The same is true in her dealings with the people. She makes promises and keeps those promises. She is someone whom people can rely upon. She loves people with all her heart, might, mind, and soul and strives to help them as a true mark of a responsible leader”

Alaafin praised Tinubu’s brilliance, embodiment of a good politician, her portrayal of Godliness and her high regard for morality.

” She is also aware that the greatest strength of good politicians is deriving joy in serving people and not to steal tax payer’s money. He knows that a fulfilling and meaningful life is created through service to others. What is more, the First Lady has a clear sense of boundaries, which means her priorities are intact,” the monarch added.

“You are an inspiration, and I hope you have many more years to keep up the good work. Thank you for your brave leadership.

” You are a fantastic role model for all those seeking to understand how to make an impact with their lives. Thank you for your service. Your leadership has meant so much to this country. Thank you for having such a positive impact on the citizens.

“Words cannot express our happiness for the opportunity to celebrate your special day with you. May you be blessed with many more fruitful years!. You have been an inspiration to us as we strive to improve our democracy. May you continue enjoying your special day!”, Alaafin concluded.

TVC previously reported that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate a special milestone today, as the occasion of the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The president, in a statement on Sunday, shared his appreciation for his wife’s support and dedication to the nation.

Tinubu extolled her leadership responsibilities on her 65th birthday, reflecting on their political struggles, marriage journey and sacrifices, describing the first lady as “my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path.”

