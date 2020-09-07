Many passengers were burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle went into flames on the Ihiala/Onitsha road in Anambra State.

Andrew Kumapayi, the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said disclosed this on Sunday.

Kumapayi said that they were yet to know the actual number of people that died in the accident because they were burnt beyond recognition.

The sector commander said that the corpse of the only male adult who jumped out of the vehicle in the process had been deposited at the Morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Ihiala.

He added that there would be more updates as events unfold.