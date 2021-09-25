Road blockade by tanker drivers will not intimidate us – Niger State Gov.

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central States Governor’s Forum Abubakar Sani Bello has directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development to, immediately, engage the Federal Controller of Works in the state and find urgent way to rehabilitating some of the failed portions of the Lambata-Agaie-Lapai-Bida road.

The Governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary Mary Noel Berje condemned the action of Tanker Drivers who blocked some specific areas in Bida town to protest the continued neglect of the major highway linking the Northern and South Western parts of the country.

The Drivers of Articulated Vehicles are also asking the state government to allow them use the Minna-Bida road, which is presently been reconstructed by Dantata and Sawoe Company.

Governor Sani Bello noted that, although the Tanker Drivers have the right to peaceful protest as a group, their action has greatly infringed on the right of other commuters describing it as very unfortunate.

He stated that the decision of the Tanker Drivers to block access to the road is unlawful adding that such action will not not intimidate the state government into allowing them to use the Minna-Bida road which is a state owned road.

Governor Sani Bello called for calm amidst untold hardship caused to innocent and law abiding citizens assuring that the state government is liaising with the Federal Controller of Works in the state to urgently repair the failed portions of the road.

The Governor cautioned the Drivers of Articulated Vehicles to desist from taking laws into their hands and channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities stressing that embracing amicable resolution of the issue is more civil than subjecting or holding other citizens to ransom.