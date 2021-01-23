Rivers United have arrived Port Novo in Benin Republic, ahead of this weekend’s game against South African Side, Bloemfontein Celtics in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Port Harcourt based side hold a 2 goal advantage from the first leg played in December but could not host the game in Nigeria due to strict Covid-19 regulations by the Federal Government, requiring the visiting South Africans to quarantine for 14 days before the game can hold.

The Confederation of African Football Approved a request by Rivers United to hold the game in Benin Republic, with the winner drawn to face Enyimba Football Club in the final qualifying round of the competition’s group stage.

Premier League

Meanwhile, there will be only one premier league game this weekend It is a rescheduled game between Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Advertisement

The English FA Cup takes centrestage with fourth round matches and the fixtures look tantalizing especially with Manchester United facing Liverpool and Arsenal traveling to Southampton.

But there are matches in Spain We preview some of the biggest fixtures in Europe this weekend.