Persons involved in the looting of police divisions and barracks in Rivers State have been given a 7-day ultimatum to return all items carted away.

The State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan said the looting occurred after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSars protest in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

In the process, three police divisions were burned down and three officers killed.

Joseph Mukan said the police is also working with community and youth

leaders to recover missing items such as firearms.