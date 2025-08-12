The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of an armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate accused of committing several violent crimes in the State....

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of an armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate accused of committing several violent crimes in the State.

Police spokesperson SP Grace Iringe-Koko said the suspects, aged between 26 and 33, were apprehended on 8 August along Nkpee Street, Bori Local Government Area, after a distress call prompted officers to deploy to the scene.

Recovered items include a locally made revolver pistol, one live round of ammunition, an undisclosed quantity of ‘loud’ cannabis, charms, and an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number BNY-758-FS.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects remain in custody while investigations continue to track other fleeing members of the gang and recover more weapons.

She urged residents to provide credible information to help law enforcement maintain public safety.