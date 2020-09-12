Kidnap kingpin, Honest Digbara better known as Boboski has died few hours after he was arrested by the Policein Koro Community, Tai local government area of Rivers State.

Boboski was arrested by the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, in a joint operation with a local vigilante outfit in the state.

According to the Police, he was said to be attending a funeral when policemen and vigilantes acting on a tip stormed the area but on sighting them, he opened fire leading to a gun battle which, on the spot, claimed the life of his younger brother said to be his driver.

Bobisky, a terror to many residents in the Ogoni area of the state, has been linked to most of the criminal activities recorded in the area.

He was paraded at the headquarters of the command on Mosco Road, Port Harcourt, but later died on the spot of multiple gunshot injuries and machete wounds sustained during the crossfire.

Governor Nyesom Wike had earlier placed a N30 million bounty on Bobosky’s head, saying he will reward any member of the public who can provide useful information that will lead to the arrest of the criminal.