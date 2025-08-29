The Joint Security Task force has assured residents of maximum safety as they head to the polls this Saturday. A statement in Port Harcourt detailed security preparations for the exercise. The Police headquarters is buzzing with activity as the state counts down to Election Day. The Commissioner of...

The Joint Security Task force has assured residents of maximum safety as they head to the polls this Saturday.

A statement in Port Harcourt detailed security preparations for the exercise.

The Police headquarters is buzzing with activity as the state counts down to Election Day.

The Commissioner of Police and other service commanders have been working round the clock to plug security loopholes.

With barely 48 hours to go, the team is showcasing the result of 8 months of hard work.

With the number of illegal firearms mopped up and suspects arrested, security agencies are confident that the election will be peaceful.

All seems ready from a security perspective but the appeal still remains for the public to support personnel on election duty to prevent

electoral violence.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 16, Ademola Johnson arrived the command to assess the security architecture and brief

personnel to ensure professionalism.