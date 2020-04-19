The Rivers State Government has released the 22 Staff of Exxon Mobil who were arrested for violating the State Executive Order restricting movement in the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor said the mobil staff were released without charges.

He said they were released after interventions by well-meaning Nigerians and that the State Government will no longer press charges against them.

The staff were let go from the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.