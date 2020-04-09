Governor Nyesom Wike has declared Caverton Helicopters ‘Persona Non Grata’.

The governor has directed that the airline’s offices in the state be closed, adding that violators of the lockdown risk jail terms.

The governor said the action took place in the midst of credible intelligence reports about plans to traffic carriers of the coronavirus into the state.

In a State Broadcast on Wednesday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said the state took the position because the helicopter company endangered the lives of Rivers people by its suspicious operations.

This is despite assurance from the minister of aviation that approval was given to the company to fly into Port Harcourt.

Hadi Sirika said aviation matters are on the exclusive legislative list and that the airforce officers that allowed Governor Wike into the airport to effect an arrest acted in ‘dangerous ignorance’.