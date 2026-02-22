The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bula Henrietta, has won the Khana State Constituency-2 by-election in Rivers State, polling 7,647 votes. The Returning Officer, Prof. Angela Briggs, declared Bulabari Loolo the winner, having satisfied the requirements of the law. According to the resul...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bula Henrietta, has won the Khana State Constituency-2 by-election in Rivers State, polling 7,647 votes.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Angela Briggs, declared Bulabari Loolo the winner, having satisfied the requirements of the law.

According to the results announced, the votes received by parties are: AA (46), APC (7,647), NNPP (37), YPP (23), and ZLP (47).

A total of 7,834 accredited voters cast their ballots out of 71,914 registered voters.

The total valid votes cast were. 7,800, with 334 rejected votes.

Speaking with journalists, the APC candidate expressed joy at the outcome of the election, adding that it was free, fair, smooth, peaceful, and successful.

She promised to make the people of her constituency happy by carrying out impactful constituency projects for the people.

TVC News previously reported that President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kano and Rivers States.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday conducted elections across the six area councils of the FCT, alongside by-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State, and the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

In a statement released Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu urged the winners to lead with humility, patriotism, and dedication, stressing the need to view their mandate as a sacred trust from the people.