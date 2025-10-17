Rights group, Avocats Sans Frontières, also known as Lawyers Without Borders, France (ASF France), has called for the immediate and unconditional release of a lawyer and the former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch, Chinedu Agu.
Agu is currently remanded at the Owerri Custodial Centre over allegations of criminal defamation and
incitement, stemming from Facebook posts he made concerning the Imo state government.
He has been in detention since September 23, 2025.
The Country Director of ASF France in Nigeria, Angela Uwandu-Iwuchukwu, also expressed disappointment that his bail was not granted by the Federal High Court on Thursday, the 16th of October 2025, before Justice Chituru Wigwe-Oreh.
The body, which is championing the advancement of digital rights and freedom of expression online in Nigeria, through its e-RIGHTS project, says it is actively representing Mr Agu in court to challenge this violation of his rights.
In its press statement, ASF France “strongly condemns the use of allegations such as ‘criminal defamation”
and “incitement” as a tool to stifle free speech and legitimate public discourse, as well as silence critical voices.“
The group adds that Abuse of Judicial Process Must Cease, and that Critique of government and public officials is are cornerstone of a functioning democracy, protected under Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and international human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.