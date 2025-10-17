‎Rights group, Avocats Sans Frontières, also known as Lawyers Without Borders, France (ASF France), has called for the immediate and unconditional release of a lawyer and the former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch, Chinedu ‎Agu. Agu is currently remanded at the Ow...

‎Rights group, Avocats Sans Frontières, also known as Lawyers Without Borders, France (ASF France), has called for the immediate and unconditional release of a lawyer and the former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch, Chinedu ‎Agu.



Agu is currently remanded at the Owerri Custodial Centre over allegations of criminal defamation and

‎incitement, stemming from Facebook posts he made concerning the Imo state government.

‎

‎He has been in detention since September 23, 2025.

‎

‎The Country Director of ASF France in Nigeria, Angela Uwandu-Iwuchukwu, also expressed disappointment that his bail was not granted by the Federal High Court on Thursday, the 16th of October 2025, before Justice Chituru Wigwe-Oreh.

‎

‎The body, which is championing the ‎advancement of digital ‎rights and freedom of expression online in Nigeria, through its e-RIGHTS project, says it is actively representing Mr Agu in court to challenge this violation of his rights.

‎

‎In its press statement, ASF France “strongly condemns the use of allegations such as ‘criminal defamation”

‎and “incitement” as a tool to stifle free speech and legitimate public discourse, as well as silence critical voices.“

‎

‎The group adds that Abuse of Judicial Process Must Cease, and that Critique of government and public officials is are cornerstone of a functioning democracy, protected ‎under Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and international human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.