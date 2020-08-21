Residents of Ireakari and Unity Estate in Ado-Ekiti have disrupted flow of traffic as they staged a protest against what they described as Oppression by certain persons in Government.



The Community which is Located in a Government reserved Area has been having a running battle for some months over the appropriate location of the main gate erected in one of the exit routes.

The residents claim there is a deliberate attempt to force them out of the community.

Reacting to this development, the Chief of Staff to the Governor says the government will address the issues raised.