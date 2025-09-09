The National Scholarship Programme for Tertiary Education under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) has undergone a midterm assessment and interactive session, reinforcing the Federal Government’s commitment to education as a central pillar of national development....

The initiative, championed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, provided scholarships and laptops to over 47 students, with emphasis on preparing Nigerian youth for the digital economy in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In her remarks, Senator Tinubu said the scholarship scheme is designed not only to relieve the financial pressures of higher education but also to equip beneficiaries with digital tools necessary for global competitiveness. She reaffirmed her determination to ensure education remains a strategic driver of growth and opportunity across the country.

Speaking at the event, Inuwa drew from his personal journey to illustrate the transformative power of technology and digital literacy.

He urged scholars to embrace resilience, adaptability, and innovation in shaping their futures.

The session, attended by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, and the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, was both ceremonial and interactive.

It created a platform for reflection on progress made so far, while also ensuring accountability and charting a sustainable path forward.

The RHI reiterated that the scholarship programme remains a cornerstone of its vision to empower young Nigerians with knowledge and skills critical to national growth.