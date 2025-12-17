Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has disbursed N50 million to support 250 elderly residents of Katsina State under her social intervention platform, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI). The assistance was delivered through the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), who...

The assistance was delivered through the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), whose third edition was held at the Katsina State Government House under the theme “Finding Joy in Old Age.”

Each beneficiary, selected from across the state’s 34 local government areas, received a ₦200,000 cash grant, in addition to free medical screenings and the distribution of essential welfare items.

Represented at the event by the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zulaihat Dikko Radda, the First Lady reiterated her resolve to improve the welfare of older Nigerians, particularly those facing economic and health challenges.

She described the programme as a reflection of the Federal Government’s commitment to honouring senior citizens for their lifelong service and contributions to national development.

“Through this initiative, we are reaffirming our appreciation and responsibility to the men and women who laid the foundation of the nation,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu explained that the scheme targets 250 vulnerable persons aged 65 years and above in each of the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, as well as elderly members connected to the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA).

According to her, N50 million is allocated to each state, the FCT and DEPOWA, ensuring uniform support nationwide, with each selected beneficiary receiving ₦200,000.

She also urged beneficiaries to manage the funds prudently, pay attention to their health needs and cherish time with their families, noting that their wellbeing remains a priority of the Renewed Hope Initiative.